Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Memorial service 11:00 AM Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains 400 Speedwell Ave. Morris Plains , NJ

Vorsheim, Bobbie Ellen SCHENECTADY Bobbie Ellen Vorsheim, 90 of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. She was born on May 8, 1929, in Danville, Ill. to Ruth and Gordon Hepler. She was predeceased by her husband, George Allen Vorsheim, a Presbyterian minister who she married on June 23, 1951. She is survived by her two sons, George Vorsheim of Clifton Park, and Gary Vorsheim and his wife, Linda, of Basking Ridge, N.J. Also surviving her are her brother Linden "Lindy" Hepler of Evansville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kim, Sierra, Katama and Jack; and two great-grandchildren, Cora and Ada. After leaving her childhood home in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bobbie moved to Sag Harbor, N.Y. where her new husband was pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, also known as the Old Whaler's Church; and where she worked at the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum. From there, Bobbie and George followed his calling to the Disston Memorial Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, where their two sons were born; and to the Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains where they lived and served for over 30 years. Bobbie was very active in church life at the numerous churches her husband served during their 50 years of marriage. Upon retirement, they moved near their eldest son in the Albany area and she lived at Coburg Village, then Ingersoll Place assisted living and finally Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Bobbie loved music and was a faithful member of the choir at the Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains. She also played the organ and piano and for years accompanied sing-alongs at Coburg Village during her retirement. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains, N.J. Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains at 400 Speedwell Ave., Morris Plains, NJ, 07950.



