Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bodwid Literski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bodwid "Buzz" Literski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bodwid "Buzz" Literski Obituary
Literski, Bodwid "Buzz" WATERFORD Bodwid "Buzz" Literski, 66 of Broad St., passed away suddenly Monday, January 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Milwaukee, Wisc., he was the son of the late Bodwid and Bernice Kowalewski Literski. He was a graduate of Dominican High School in White Fish Bay, Wisc. and attended Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisc. Buzz has been employed for the past 35 years by Met Life Insurance Co. He and his wife Laurie operated the Monument Square Cafe in Troy form 2000 2006. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a "Movie Buff", an animal lover, and enjoyed cooking for and entertaining his family and friends, picnicking at Lock 2, going to the Saratoga Race Track and especially enjoyed the trips he took to Ireland. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Laurie Watzka Literski; his siblings, Brian Literski (Gerry) of West Bend, Wisc. and Mary Literski (Mark Modrinski) of Portland, Ore. Also surviving is his nephew Nicholas Literski of Boise, Idaho; as well as several other nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Bailey. Funeral services will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bodwid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now