Literski, Bodwid "Buzz" WATERFORD Bodwid "Buzz" Literski, 66 of Broad St., passed away suddenly Monday, January 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Milwaukee, Wisc., he was the son of the late Bodwid and Bernice Kowalewski Literski. He was a graduate of Dominican High School in White Fish Bay, Wisc. and attended Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisc. Buzz has been employed for the past 35 years by Met Life Insurance Co. He and his wife Laurie operated the Monument Square Cafe in Troy form 2000 2006. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a "Movie Buff", an animal lover, and enjoyed cooking for and entertaining his family and friends, picnicking at Lock 2, going to the Saratoga Race Track and especially enjoyed the trips he took to Ireland. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Laurie Watzka Literski; his siblings, Brian Literski (Gerry) of West Bend, Wisc. and Mary Literski (Mark Modrinski) of Portland, Ore. Also surviving is his nephew Nicholas Literski of Boise, Idaho; as well as several other nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Bailey. Funeral services will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020