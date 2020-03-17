|
|
Chorny, Bohdan Peter COHOES Bohdan Peter Chorny, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green surrounded by his loving family. Bohdan was born in Poland to Serhyj and Katarzyna Shulkowski Chorny. He was educated in Poland, Ukraine and Germany and moved to the U.S. when he was 18. Attending a Ukrainian church picnic in Cohoes he met the love of his life, Irene Fedusiw Chorny and they were married on September 2, 1956. Together they shared 62 wonderful years. Bohdan started as a laborer at Consolidated Gas & Elec. and then at Cardish Machine Works in Watervliet. He went on to work for many years at the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist until his retirement in 1988. He was known for his ability as a craftsman who could either build or fix anything. With his talents, he loved to create things for his grandchildren. He was an avid N.Y. Mets and N.Y. Giants fan. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and vacationing in Aruba. In addition to his wife Irene, Bohdan is survived by his children, Kristyna Moroukian (Herb) of Wynantskill, Michael Chorny (Terri) of Las Vegas, Andre Chorny (late Kim "Liz") of Clifton Park and Larissa Fiacco (Anthony) of Mechanicville. He was "Popi" to Jeffrey, Danielle, Camryn, Dylan, Jenna and Anthony Chet. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Chrystyna Szandyba. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 10 a.m. in St. Peter & St. Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Peter & St. Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. A Panakhyda service will be at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter & St. Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 198 Ontario St., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020