Bernstein, Bonnie BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. It is with sadness we announce the passing of Bonnie Wehnau Bernstein on June 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul Bernstein; mother of Zach and Elliott; sister of Diane Sipfle and Paul Wehnau Jr.; stepmother of Joanna Gilbertson; and grandmother of Hugo. Bonnie grew up in Wynantskill, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Wehnau. She had been a longtime resident of Manhattan and Bridgehampton. Bonnie will be laid to rest with her parents and brother Peter in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. A graveside gathering for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019