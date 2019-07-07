Bonnie Bernstein

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Bernstein.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernstein, Bonnie BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. It is with sadness we announce the passing of Bonnie Wehnau Bernstein on June 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul Bernstein; mother of Zach and Elliott; sister of Diane Sipfle and Paul Wehnau Jr.; stepmother of Joanna Gilbertson; and grandmother of Hugo. Bonnie grew up in Wynantskill, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Wehnau. She had been a longtime resident of Manhattan and Bridgehampton. Bonnie will be laid to rest with her parents and brother Peter in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. A graveside gathering for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.