Bennett, Bonnie J. ALBANY Bonnie J. Bennett, 67 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Loren and Grace (Denn) Grugan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph V. Bennett Sr. Bonnie had worked for over thirty years with the City of Albany Police Department. She was the devoted mother of Linda Hoffman (Joe Flood) and Joseph V. Bennett Jr. Bonnie was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Lucas and Jonathan Hoffman, Andrew and Lexy Bennett. She was the dear sister of Betty Sibley, Jerry (Barb) Grugan, Linda (Bill) VanDyke, Tim (Val) Grugan, Joyce (Michael) Bond, Susan (Bill) Carl and the late Carolyn, Loren, James and William Grugan. Bonnie was the sister-in-law of Jane Grugan and the late F. Jane Grugan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bonnie's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 609 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2019