Ellis, Bonnie J. OTSELIC VALLEY Bonnie J. Ellis, age 77, died on May 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Bonnie was born on February 28, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Arvilla and Frank Bush. Bonnie graduated from Warrensville Heights High School in 1960, and from Heidelberg College in 1964 with a degree in elementary education. She met her husband, Keith O. Ellis, at college, and upon graduation moved several times as Keith completed his Ph.D. Bonnie spent the majority of her teaching career in Otselic Valley Central School district in New York State where she made many lifelong friends. Along with antiquing and home decorating, Bonnie's passions included her love of stitching and quilting, and her sewing room is filled with finished and "almost finished" quilts. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Keith Ellis; son, Randall; sister, Peggy Bush and sister-in-law, Karen Kelley (Bob). She was predeceased by her parents and beloved daughter, Darci Goddard. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park, Colonie on Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. A celebration of her life will be held at the Ellis cottage, 134 Blue Bay Rd, Chestertown, N.Y. at 12 p.m. Their cottage was her favorite place to be - stitching and enjoying their view of Loon Lake and the beauty of the surrounding flowers and foliage. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at . With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Bonnie's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary