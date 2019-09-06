|
Gorski, Bonnie Jean WATERFORD Bonnie Jean Gorski, 78 of Waterford, went home to God's Kingdom Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She passed peacefully and joined her parents, Grace L. Smith and John Smith Jr.; and grandson Angel Tremblay in Heaven. Bonnie Jean was born on October 13, 1940, in Niskayuna. After graduating from Van Rensselaer High School in 1959 and Mildred Elley Business School, she worked at the State University of New York at Albany for 14 years as a secretary for the president and Human Resources. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Walter M. Gorski. Bonnie Jean loved a simple life, working with her husband and children on the family farm. Day trips and long drives with her family was one of her favorite pasttimes. She especially loved visiting Hampton Beach, N.H. and Manchester, Vt., all the while listening to The Statler Brothers. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved and supported her husband and children through all their endeavors. She was a member of Rensselaer United Methodist Church and later, Newtonville United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Walter M. Gorski; daughter Lori Jean (Anthony)Tremblay; son John Evan Gorski; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Nathaniel Tremblay. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, September 9, at 11 a.m. in the Newtonville United Methodist Church, located at 568 New Loudon Rd., Latham.Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 8, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in Bonnie Jean's name to Newtonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Newtonville, NY, 12128.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 6, 2019