Miller, Bonnie Lee Oakes WATERFORD Bonnie Lee Oakes Miller, 69, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born and educated in Medina, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John L. and Doris L. Lang Oakes. Bonnie was a certified nurse's aide and had been employed at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville and at the Venice Nursing Facility in Venice, Fla. She was a bingo enthusiast, enjoyed '50s music, dancing and especially enjoyed riding her Harleys. She was the sister of Fay Dodge of Waterford, Dale Oakes (Theresa) of Killeen, Texas, and the late Timothy Ray Oakes. She is also survived by her niece, Desiree Dodge of Waterford; several other nieces and nephews as well as her friends at Cayuga Plaza who were a great help to her while she resided there. Our thanks are extended to the staff at Community Hospice including Marsha and Wendy. Special thanks are also extended to her friend Chris Hyatt. Per her request there will be no public funeral services. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com