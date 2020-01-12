|
|
Forgett, Bonnie M. TROY Bonnie M. Forgett, 63, of 113th St., died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital. Bonnie was the daughter of the late John B. MacWhinnie and Lois Ayers DelGuidice; and wife of the late Arthur T. Forgett. Bonnie worked as a health aide in her earlier years. Then with her kind and caring spirit, her family became her life and her everything. She is the loving mother of Jennifer Forgett of Nashville, Tenn. and Scott Forgett of Troy; the grandmother of Hope, Jenson and Lanson; the sister of Lois Fisk of Troy, James Mitchell (Raema) of Mechanicville, William Mitchell (Mandy) of Glenville, John MacWhinnie (Maria), Vincent DelGuidice (Debbie), and Michael DelGuidice (Fran), all of Troy, Joseph DelGuidice (Laurie) of Waterford, Catherine Rana (Amardeep) of Glenville and the late David Mitchell and Linda Coons. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit in the funeral home prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020