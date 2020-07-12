Gibson, Bonnie Swatling MECHANICVILLE Bonnie Swatling Gibson, 90, entered eternal life on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020. Born in Jersey Shore, Pa. on December 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George and Rebecca Harlan. Bonnie and her family moved to the Capital District when she was three years old, growing up in Albany and becoming a 1948 graduate of Albany High School. In her later years she became a member and was very involved with the Living Hope United Methodist Church in Waterford. Bonnie is survived by her son, Michael (Debbie) Galvin of East Greenbush; her stepdaughter, Sonya (Nick) Slish of Mechanicville; her grandchildren, Gino Montepar, Nicholas Slish, and Andru Slish; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack (late Ruth) Harlan; her former daughter-in-law, Linda Podrazik; and her special friend Bea Mangine. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Linnea Galvin; and her brothers, Richard (surviving Angie) Harlan and Thomas Harlan. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 12:30 p.m. in the Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home before the service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Bonnie in a special way may consider a donation to the Living Hope United Methodist Church, 126 Middletown Road, Waterford, NY, 12188. Condolence book and memorial page at bowenandparkerbros.com
