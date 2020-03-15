Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd W. "Bud" Bonner Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonner, Boyd "Bud" W. Sr. EAST SCHODACK Boyd "Bud" W. Bonner Sr., age 84, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born at home at Couse Corners in East Greenbush on September 24, 1935, he lived all of his life in Rensselaer County. He built his home on Sagendorf Road where he and his wife raised their three children and animals. Bud is survived by his loving bride of 64 years, Betty Jane; sons, Boyd Jr., and Brian (Theresa); daughter Bonnie; eight grandchildren, Eric, Josh, Mike, Ian, Zack, Zoey, Gabrielle, and Melody; and eight great-grandchildren. Bud will be remembered for being generous, helpful, knowledgeable, strong, and mostly for loving his family unconditionally. He worked many different trades like contractor, carpenter, mover, mason and a self-employed painter. He was very proud to be a life-long member of the Nassau Sportsman's Club and president of his, Dick Farnam & Fred Storms "Lodge," where he spent many days building the Lodge and enjoying a cigar on the front porch. Bud also loved hunting with his family at "Jenkins Camp" and bringing his wife's apple pies to share. He spent many hours on the water fishing with anyone that he could. A true animal lover, his favorite was his horse Mazie. His all-time favorite thing to do was watch his granddaughter Melody show horses, a passion he passed on to her. Bud was the son of the late Clinton and Viola Bonner; brother of Joan (Dick), Sandy (Ryan), Donna, Sharon (Neil), Ricky (Fran), Reggie (Annmarie) and the late Beverly, Bettylou, Clinton, Pat, Judy and Ronnie (Arlene); brother-in-law of Terry, Anne and John; and Uncle Bud to numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a celebration of Buds life at the Nassau Sportsman's Club, 370 Boyce Rd., Nassau on Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Ste 505, Albany, NY, 12205.







Bonner, Boyd "Bud" W. Sr. EAST SCHODACK Boyd "Bud" W. Bonner Sr., age 84, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born at home at Couse Corners in East Greenbush on September 24, 1935, he lived all of his life in Rensselaer County. He built his home on Sagendorf Road where he and his wife raised their three children and animals. Bud is survived by his loving bride of 64 years, Betty Jane; sons, Boyd Jr., and Brian (Theresa); daughter Bonnie; eight grandchildren, Eric, Josh, Mike, Ian, Zack, Zoey, Gabrielle, and Melody; and eight great-grandchildren. Bud will be remembered for being generous, helpful, knowledgeable, strong, and mostly for loving his family unconditionally. He worked many different trades like contractor, carpenter, mover, mason and a self-employed painter. He was very proud to be a life-long member of the Nassau Sportsman's Club and president of his, Dick Farnam & Fred Storms "Lodge," where he spent many days building the Lodge and enjoying a cigar on the front porch. Bud also loved hunting with his family at "Jenkins Camp" and bringing his wife's apple pies to share. He spent many hours on the water fishing with anyone that he could. A true animal lover, his favorite was his horse Mazie. His all-time favorite thing to do was watch his granddaughter Melody show horses, a passion he passed on to her. Bud was the son of the late Clinton and Viola Bonner; brother of Joan (Dick), Sandy (Ryan), Donna, Sharon (Neil), Ricky (Fran), Reggie (Annmarie) and the late Beverly, Bettylou, Clinton, Pat, Judy and Ronnie (Arlene); brother-in-law of Terry, Anne and John; and Uncle Bud to numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a celebration of Buds life at the Nassau Sportsman's Club, 370 Boyce Rd., Nassau on Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Ste 505, Albany, NY, 12205. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close