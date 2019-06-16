Kimball, Bradford F. Jr. ALBANY Bradford F. Kimball, Jr., 75 years, born September 7, 1943, in Burlington, Vt., and died, "going on to life triumphant," on February 12, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, following a three month stay. Brad was adopted on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1944, by Bradford F. Kimball, Sr. and Amelia M. Harris in Port Washington, N.Y. He spent his young adulthood devotedly caring for his mother and working a 27 year career managing the Village Shop furniture store in Slingerlands, N.Y. Brad was a rarity among his generation of gay men -- one of the longer-time, lucky survivors of the first wave of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980's. Brad turned to simplicity and minimalism in his mid-life. He lived each day with gratitude, grace, and humor; frequently quoting old hymns and bible verses on one hand, and sharing bawdy jokes on the other. He was a congregant at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Albany for many years, and also a follower of Mary Baker Eddy and the Christian Scientist faith. He was a long-time singer with the Mendelssohn Club of Albany, a lover of music, pipe organs, flowers, and travel. Brad laughed and lived a full and generous life, donating his time since the mid 1990's to community organizations, food kitchens for the homeless, help-lines assisting others living with HIV, reading in prisons, "ringing the bell" for the Salvation Army during the holidays, and volunteering at Ground Zero after the 9/11 tragedy. A burial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. in the cemetery in Woodstock, N.H. Remembrances may be left in the online guest book at CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019