Parker, Bradford J. TROY Bradford J. Parker, 66 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Troy, Bradford was the son of the late Worthington and Shirley Whitman Parker. Bradford served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1970 until 1971. The funeral service for Bradford will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019