VanBuren, Bradford Jr. SCHENECTADY Bradford "Kodgee" VanBuren Jr., 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1975, son of Bradford VanBuren Sr. (Barbara) and the late Deborah Scott (Eric). Kodgee "Pretty Boy" enjoyed riding motorcycles, a good meal and was a devoted Yankees fan. He was a former member of the Fuller Road volunteer fire department. He was very handy and had many scars from his projects. He was full of life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Kodgee is survived by his children, Chloe VanBuren and Jakob VanBuren and their mother, Heidi Lovely, Angelina VanBuren, Makayla VanBuren, Brianna Benacquista; two grandchildren, Jo'Lina Rodriguez, and Joseph Rodriguez; siblings, Natalie Wadley (Greg), Pamela VanBuren, Tara Milligan (Marcel), David Chaires, Shondora Scott, Zaire Royal, and Melodie Atkinson (Brian); brother-in-law, Rob Jackson, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Kodgee's life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. prior to services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

