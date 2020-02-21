Brandon M. Sylvester

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Service Information
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
(518)-273-3223
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
411 Loudon Road (Route 9)
Loudonville, NY
Obituary
Sylvester, Brandon M. GREEN ISLAND Brandon Myles Sylvester, 17, died February 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 411 Loudon Road (Route 9) Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Brandon's family on Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Times Union. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of comfort for Brandon's family and for driving directions.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020
