Sylvester, Brandon M. GREEN ISLAND Brandon Myles Sylvester, 17, died February 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 411 Loudon Road (Route 9) Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Brandon's family on Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Times Union. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of comfort for Brandon's family and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020