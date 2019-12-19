Bannon, Brenda A. DELANSON Brenda A. Bannon, 54, passed away on December 15, 2019, at home with her family. She was born on April 15, 1965, daughter of the late James E. Bateson and Margaret P. Nichols. Brenda worked as an addictions program specialist two at OASAS. She grew up in East Syracuse/Minoa. Brenda will be remembered as a hardworking, selfless, strong woman. She put everyone else before herself. She contributed so much to other people's lives as a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend and an aunt, she was one of a kind. She will be dearly missed. Brenda is survived by her sons, Matthew Bannon, Jonathan Bannon, Nathaniel Bannon and Chase Grand; her mother, Margaret P. Nichols; siblings, Donna Briscoe (Matthew), and Robert Bateson (Jenny); nieces and nephews, Rachel and Robert Briscoe, Ryan and Robyn Bateson; several aunts and uncles; her lifelong best friend Michele Van Duesen; and the father of her children, Peter Bannon. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the individuals and organizations that provided care and compassion to Brenda and her family during her long battle. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 1-3 p.m. at Fayetteville UMC, 601 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville, N.Y. with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Calling hours will also be held on Sunday, December 22, from 9-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will be held privately in the Minoa Cemetery where Brenda will be laid to rest with her grandmother. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019