Brenda A. Heath
1968 - 2020
Heath, Brenda A. MEDUSA Brenda A. Heath, 52, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 15, 1968, in Catskill to Lorrine Winn and the late Charles E. Lee. She was raised in Rensselaerville and attended G.C.S. before graduating Berne-Knox-Westerlo School. Brenda married Gerald "Chris" Heath, and together they settled in Medusa, where they've resided for 26 years. Brenda worked in banking, at Trustco and M&T banks before becoming a claims examiner for Anthem Inc. She was an avid member of the Medusa Volunteer Fire Company, and was the treasurer up until her passing. She loved the firehouse and all the people there. She enjoyed canning, making jellies, gardening, crafting, and going camping. She liked riding Harley's and her Mustang, and liked classic cars. She especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Herbert "Duffy" Helmedach; and her stepsiblings, Joyce Helmedach and Herbert Helmedach Jr. Brenda is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald "Chris" Heath; her children, Christopher (Maggie), Nicholas (Samantha), and Courtney (Ethan) Heath; her grandchildren, Gabriel, Nadia, Kaidynce, CJ, and Emma; her mother, Lorrine Winn Helmedach; her sisters, Patricia (Frank) Lee-Denton, Diane (Robert) Davis, Ann (Charles) Berryann, Lorinda (Wayne) Burnham, and Samantha (Jay) Lee; her brother, Charles (Kayla) Lee Jr.; her stepsisters, Tina (Stan) Sisson and Dawn Utter; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Medusa Firehouse, 28 County Route 351, Medusa. A funeral service will be held on Monday October 26, at 11 a.m. at the Medusa Firehouse, followed by burial in the Medusa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to the Medusa Volunteer Fire Company, 28 County Route 351, Medusa, NY, 12120. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Medusa Firehouse
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Medusa Firehouse
Funeral services provided by
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
(518) 966-8313
