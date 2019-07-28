Garhartt, Brenda Ann (Barcomb) ALBANY Brenda Ann (Barcomb) Garhartt, 51, born on March 2, 1968, passed away suddenly at home on July 22, 2019. Brenda was predeceased by her father Arsene (Butch) Barcomb. She is survived by her mother, Josephine Barcomb; her children, Laura Garhartt Jones (Keith), Felicia Garhartt, Randy Garhartt Jr. (Elizabeth Niemann), Michael Garhartt and Nicole Garhartt. Sister of Arsene Barcomb Jr., Joseph Barcomb, Scott Barcomb, Thomas Barcomb, and John Barcomb. She was a wonderful grandma to Alayna Severino, Ethan Robertson, Randy Garhartt III, Aydan Severino, Justina Sanchez, Cassius Clay, Antonio Severino, Emerson Garhartt, Abigail Garhartt and Nicholas Belvette Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and beloved friends. Funeral service on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019