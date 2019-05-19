Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda L. Allen-Mason. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allen-Mason, Brenda L. ALBANY Following a courageous and valiant battle with an eight month illness, Brenda L. Allen-Mason, 77, of Albany passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Harlem on April 2, 1942, Brenda was the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Watson) Allen. She was the devoted wife to Ashmead Mason. They were married 25 years. Loving mother of Lorraine (Everett) Bevelle, Glenda (the late William H. "Abdul-Hadi") Richardson III and Herman (Malinda) Bevelle, and his companion Nora. Dearest sister of Frank and Mike Allen; and stepsister of Terry LaForte. Cherished grandmother of a host of grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A native of Queens, Brenda made Albany her home in recent years. She was well traveled, having been to India three times, and has lived in California, Connecticut and the Poconos, Pa. Brenda was a surgical technician for Winthrop Hospital and lastly Beth Israel Medical Center in Brooklyn, where she worked for 20 years and retired from. Brenda was very spiritual and respected all religions. As a sign of her respect, she often quoted "All rivers flow into the same ocean." Brenda was a member of Saibabba devoted of India. After meeting and marrying Mr. Mason, Brenda became a member and also a deaconess at Upon this Rock Tabernacle. Brenda enjoyed reading, and loved to travel. She was intelligent, loved to converse with others anything trivia related, especially Jeopardy. Brenda was also a great cook who loved to host her families and friends. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 or online at:







