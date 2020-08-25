1/1
Brenda L. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark, Brenda L. ALBANY Brenda L. Clark, age 59, passed away surrounded by family on August 20, 2020, at her residence. She was a devoted mother and wife of Deacon William Clark; they were married 39 years. Brenda loved crafting, playing cards and bingo, but her greatest joy was caring for children. With family she could be stern, but the grandchildren had her number. She is survived by her children, Amber and Jason Clark; ten grandchildren; brothers, John H. (Mary-Lou) Lennon III, Kenneth Youngs, and Donald (Melody) Youngs; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Freda Youngs (St Peter); brothers, James and George Lennon; and sisters, Debbie and baby Youngs. The viewing will be on Friday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A private funeral service will be held for family only. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in honor of Brenda Clark may be mailed to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or by phone (518) 482-4433.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved