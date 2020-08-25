Clark, Brenda L. ALBANY Brenda L. Clark, age 59, passed away surrounded by family on August 20, 2020, at her residence. She was a devoted mother and wife of Deacon William Clark; they were married 39 years. Brenda loved crafting, playing cards and bingo, but her greatest joy was caring for children. With family she could be stern, but the grandchildren had her number. She is survived by her children, Amber and Jason Clark; ten grandchildren; brothers, John H. (Mary-Lou) Lennon III, Kenneth Youngs, and Donald (Melody) Youngs; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Freda Youngs (St Peter); brothers, James and George Lennon; and sisters, Debbie and baby Youngs. The viewing will be on Friday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A private funeral service will be held for family only. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in honor of Brenda Clark may be mailed to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or by phone (518) 482-4433.