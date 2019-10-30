Sparks, Brenda Renee BALTIMORE, Md. Brenda Renee Sparks, 70 of Baltimore, Md., beloved daughter of Edna and Barry B. Sparks, Jr., passed away October 18, 2019. She is survived by her parents and siblings, Linda Sparks, Donna Sparks, Barry Sparks III, Patricia Sparks, Curtis Sparks, Sonya (Mitchell) Marchand and dear adopted sister Phyllis (Sherman) Chambers. She will be deeply missed by a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Celebration of Life to be held Monday, November 4, at Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany, 9 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019