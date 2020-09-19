Wilkes, Brent Ames GLOUCESTER, Mass. Brent Ames Wilkes, 67, beloved husband of 22 years of Linda (Dadourian) Wilkes, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
. Born in Melrose, he was the son of the late Gordon and Frances (Ames) Wilkes. Brent grew up in Lynnfield and was a graduate of Lynnfield High School. He graduated from UMASS Amherst and then received his graduate degree from the University of Connecticut. Brent was the owner of Northeast Association Management Company INC. Brent lived for many years in Middleton, then spent 12 years in Saratoga Springs, and then settling with his wife Linda in Gloucester. He enjoyed being on his boat, playing volleyball and pickleball and enjoying good music. Brent also liked to keep up to date on politics, reading the daily newspaper and watching public television. In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his daughter Erin Wilkes and her husband Gabriel Casellanos and Erin's mother Betsy Timmerman; two stepdaughters, Laura Engel and her husband Greg and Anne MacMillan and her husband Dave; one sister, Gail Moyers and her husband Michael: five step-grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Megan and Joshua Engel and Madeline MacMillan; four nieces and nephews, Brent Moyers, Amy Moyers, Daren Wilkes and Stephanie Wilkes, along with many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey Wilkes; and stepsister Ruth Adrienne Handschu. Services for Brent will be held in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reading, Mass. at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brent's memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading, 239 Woburn St., Reading, MA, 01867, Boston Public Television at wgbh.org
