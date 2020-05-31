Brewster "Bruce" Montgomery
1941 - 2020
Montgomery, Brewster "Bruce" ALBANY Brewster "Bruce" Montgomery, 78, passed away quietly on May 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center. Born on June 20, 1941, in Queens to the late William Lee and Anna Mercedes Montgomery, he lived most of his life in Queens and the Bronx. Bruce relocated to Albany where he pursued his dream as a credentialed alcohol and substance counselor. He played a major role in this field in the Capital Region for over 15 years. Bruce is survived by his loving daughter Ejada Montgomery; ex-wife Rita Montgomery; sisters, Jackie (Willie) Hodges, Shirley Purdie, and Barbara (Randy) Nugent; brother Allen (Sandy) Montgomery, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
