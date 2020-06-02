Bush, Dr. Brian ALBANY Dr. Brian Bush, 84, died April 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born July 29, 1935, the son of Arthur and Monica (Burgess) Bush of Keston, Kent, England. He completed his National Service in the Royal Engineers as a lance-corporal stationed in Cyprus and graduated from the University of Leeds from which he received a Ph.D. in chemistry. He then taught at Woolwich Polytechnic in London (now the University of Greenwich) until being recruited by the New York State Health Department to come to America. His work in the Health Department centered on environmental issues affecting the health and welfare of ordinary people such as lead paint poisoning and PCBs in the Hudson River and included teaching in the School of Public Health at the University of Albany. At one point, he was also on the lead investigative team at Love Canal. Science, and its intersection with the environment and politics, did not only provide a fulfilling career, but would remain a lifelong love and passion. To those who knew him, Brian had a bright and lively personality. Throughout his life, he had a knack for activity and forging community, being a natural communicator with a heavy dose of humor. He was a communicant at All Saints Episcopal Cathedral and a member of the University Club of Albany, the Sierra Club's Save the Pine Bush, the English Speaking Union, the Chemical Society, and the Albany Institute of History and Art, as well as being a long-term president of the St. George's Benevolent Society of Albany. In his younger days, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as sailing, skiing, and swimming and he was an avid reader to the very end of his life. Rarely lacking in consideration, he would often send his children letters with articles cut from science magazines and news sources, which he thought they would find interesting. Albany's Center Square neighborhood remained his primary residence, where he could be seen taking strolls and enjoying a pint in a nearby restaurant through the end of his life. Additionally, once retired, he completed a lifelong dream of relocating to, if only for part of the year, his birth country of England, choosing a humble but picturesque second residence in Hastings. A seaside town along the English Channel dubbed "1066 Country" for being the site of the historical Battle of Hastings, Brian would take his wife, children, and visiting family and friends on long walks through the town's rolling hills, castle remains, old village, and seaside. After spending the majority of his professional life in America, this was an opportunity to not only reconnect with his homeland, but re-forge relationships with his British and European family. Survivors include his wife, Kelly Neale; and their children, Emma Bush of Salt Lake City, Utah, and James Bush of Albany. Further, Brian is survived by four additional children from previous marriages, Elizabeth Serrano of France, Francois and Marc Bush of California, and Patrick Bush of New York City. He also leaves a sister Monica Wark of England; and six grandchildren. A Requiem Celebration of Eucharist will be held at All Saints Cathedral following the end of the pandemic.





