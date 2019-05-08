Vohnoutka, Brian D. WYNANTSKILL Brian D. Vohnoutka, 57, passed away on May 6, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Edward J. Vohnoutka Sr. and the late Joyce Partridge Vohnoutka. In addition to his wife Suzanne, he is survived by a brother Edward (Marcie) Vohnoutka Jr.; a sister Darlene (Wayne) Wanko; two sons, Douglas Vohnoutka and Thomas Vohnoutka; two stepchildren, Courtney Ryan and Jeffrey Ryan; and his granddaughter Aliyah. He was predeceased by a sister Lorelee Vohnoutka. Special thanks to Drs. Sunkin, Gasson, Heckman, Choma, Arora, Dhanani, Seguel, and N.P. Mandy Black. Thanks to all the nurses, staff and volunteers who gave care and support during his courageous fight. A gathering in celebration of his life will be held in the family home on Saturday, May 11, starting at 1 p.m. All who knew Brian are invited to share thoughts and memories. Memorial donations in memory of Brian may be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary