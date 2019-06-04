Brian E. Hatch

Service Information
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY
12033
(518)-732-7663
Obituary
Hatch, Brian E. CASTLETON Brian "Troll" Hatch, age 59, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Brian is a member of the Castleton Fire Company and a past member of the Tsatsawassa Fire Department. Calling hours 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton, NY. There will be no funeral or graveside services. Donations may be made in memory of Brian to the Free-to-be-Me Rescue at 154 Delaware Ave. Delmar, NY 12054.

Published in Albany Times Union from June 4 to June 5, 2019
