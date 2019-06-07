Lynch, Brian F. DELMAR Brian F. Lynch, 68, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn on August 23, 1950. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Leona Lynch of Lindenhurst, N.Y. Brian is survived by his son, Sean; granddaughter, Katerina; siblings, Kevin (Sue), Sharon (Joel), Maureen (Bob), Nancy (Steve), and Suzanne; his aunt, Delores (Don), and aunt Ethel. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Brian was employed by St. Peter's Health Partners as a courier prior to his passing. He was previously a chef at the Beverwyck and had developed wonderful friendships with both his coworkers and the residents that he worked with through the years. He was a loving father and grandfather who showed great caring and regard for those around him. He will be profoundly missed and always in our thoughts. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. A time of sharing will be held in the funeral home at 4 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 7 to June 8, 2019