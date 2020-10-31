Merrell, Brian F. TROY Brian F. Merrell, 70 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital with his family by his side. Born on Staten Island, he was the son of the late Frank and Gladys Merrell. Brian retired several years ago from the Watervliet Arsenal where he held various positions. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Cathy, and was a fan of NASCAR, the N.Y. Yankees, and the Minnesota Vikings. Most of all he loved being with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his brother Clifford J. Merrell; his father-in-law James A. Peart, and his brother-in-law Francis "Fran" Malone. He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Cathy; daughter and son-in-law Allison and Paul Roney; his cherished granddaughters, Audrey, Catherine, Noa, and Quinn Roney; his mother-in-law Theodora Peart; and his sisters-in-law, Laurie (Greg) Breedlove, Sally (John) Antoniak, and Linda Malone. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements being made by Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
