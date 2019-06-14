Smith, Brian F. SCHODACK Brian F. Smith, 58 of Schodack, passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019, in North Carolina on his way to work. Brian was born in Brooklyn on July 3, 1960, and relocated to Upstate New York in his early teenage years. He graduated Ichabod Crane High School and quickly jumped into the roofing industry with his father and brother immediately following his graduation. Brian was a well renowned slate roofer for the entirety of his life. His love for architecture and difficult tasks led him to work on some of the most historical buildings in New York state. Over the course of his life, he had the pleasure to work on Olana Castle, the Cathedral of All Saints, and other historical landmarks across the nation. Nothing overjoyed Brian more than working on landmarks that held a significance in the community and in his heart. Brian had a special love for his family. When not at work, Brian would spend his spare time with his friends and family members. He loved assisting friends and family with home improvements and suggestions, and would be the first to arrive and last to leave at any and all family events. Brian is survived by his son, Jason Smith; his daughter, Victoria Swann (Roy); and his two grandchildren, Ian Smith and Violet Fisher. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Christopher Smith (Christine), Timothy Smith (Lisa), Bernadette Carman (James), Kathleen Frances (Mark), and Jennifer Desmonie (Stephen). Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Garland; mother, Anne Smith and father, Fergus Smith. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in St. John the Baptist Church in Valatie. Burial will immediately follow the funeral in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Out of the Pits, a local Pitbull Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY, 12220, in honor of Brian's love for his pitbull, Diesel.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019