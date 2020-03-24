Belogi, Brian G. COHOES Our beloved brother Brian G. Belogi passed away peacefully on March 21 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Ryan Belogi; and brother of Joseph (Kim) Belogi Jr., Catherine Birkelien, Reverend James Belogi, and Stephen (Linda Stults) Belogi. At the time of his death, Brian was employed at the New York State Teachers Retirement System. He was previously employed at Standard Manufacturing Co. Troy. He was a graduate of St. Augustine's School, a member of the class of 1978, Catholic Central High School, and Mildred Elley School. Brian had a voracious appetite for the written word, especially the novels of Stephen King. His interests also extended to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and many other artists. Brian was also a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. In addition to his siblings, Brian is also survived by his nieces, Erica (John) Brazier and Amy (Michael) Buell; grandniece Kaitlyn Brazier; and grandnephew Lincoln Buell, all of Abingdon, Md.Brian will be greatly missed by his surviving family who will continue to hold him closely to their hearts. A memorial service for Brian will be announced at a later date. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020