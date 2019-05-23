Gourlay, Brian "Waldo" MECHANICVILLE Brian "Waldo" Gourlay, 36, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Brian was the son of Karen Miller and David Gourlay. Brian loved and was extremely proud of his work as an auto detailer with Boxley's Automotive in Scotia. He was also a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing. Brian is survived by his mother Karen Miller; his sister Lisa Gourlay; a niece Kaylee Fake; two nephews, Tyler and Aiden Fake; many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his father David who passed away in December 2018. In honor of Brian's love for the Steelers, his family has requested that friends attending his calling hours wear yellow and black. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will follow the calling hours. To honor Brian's life please consider organ donation. "Donate Life" To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019