Kaine, Brian J. NEW SCOTLAND Brian J. Kaine, 53 of New Scotland, passed away peacefully August 19, 2020. Born in Albany on January 23, 1967, Brian was the son of the late Edward Kaine and Patricia Kaine of New Scotland. He is survived by his brothers, Mike(Krissy) Kaine of Saratoga, and Jeff (Maribeth) Kaine of Somers, Conn.; his sister Brenda Kaine (Ron)of Watervliet; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Coco. Brian was employed at Farm Family Insurance for many years and was well liked by his coworkers. He attended Voorheesville High School. Brian was an avid sports fan with a great knowledge of sports history and facts. He was also a huge music fan with a love of classic rock. He loved to attend concerts and had the tickets to prove it. Brian was of great help to his mother Patricia, doing many things around the family home. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time outside. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.