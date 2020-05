Or Copy this URL to Share

Porter, Brian Lee SCHENECTADY Brian Lee Porter, 62, passed away on May 12, 2020. Services will be private. Contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville. Please visit cremationcapitaldistrict.com

