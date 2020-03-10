Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian M. Farrell Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Farrell, Brian M. Sr. BRISTOL, Conn. Brian M. Farrell, Sr., 73, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marianne (Barry) Farrell, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Brian was born in Albany on October 26, 1946, and was one of six sons of the late William "Dapper" Farrell and Rose Mary (McArdle) Farrell. He was raised and lived in Albany graduating from Christian Brothers Academy High School and Siena College, where he was a basketball standout. He worked in the claim department of Aetna Property and Casualty and moved his family to Bristol when he went to work for both Aetna and then Travelers in Hartford. He retired in 2006 when he would establish his insurance consulting business, BMF Insurance Consulting. He was actively involved with raising his five sons, coaching their little league and basketball teams. He loved golf and was a fan of the Yankees, Celtics, and Jets. In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Brian is survived by five sons, Brian Farrell, Jr. and wife, Debbie of Meriden, Sean Farrell of Hartford, Paul Farrell and wife, Lisa of West Hartford, Jo Jo Farrell and wife, Kate McMahon of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Michael Farrell and wife, Seeley of Middletown; three brothers, Dennis Farrell of Schenectady, Timothy Farrell of Cohoes, and Patrick "Louie" Farrell of Wilmington, Del.; 12 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Jordan, Olivia, Madison, Dylan, Jake, Cal, Charlotte, Phoebe, Brooks, Eli, Asa, and Rosie; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Terrence "Terry" and Michael "Mitch" Farrell. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 4 and 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood Little League, 335 Mix St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to Living in Safe Alternatives (LISA), Inc., 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4C, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Brian's memorial web-site at



Farrell, Brian M. Sr. BRISTOL, Conn. Brian M. Farrell, Sr., 73, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marianne (Barry) Farrell, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Brian was born in Albany on October 26, 1946, and was one of six sons of the late William "Dapper" Farrell and Rose Mary (McArdle) Farrell. He was raised and lived in Albany graduating from Christian Brothers Academy High School and Siena College, where he was a basketball standout. He worked in the claim department of Aetna Property and Casualty and moved his family to Bristol when he went to work for both Aetna and then Travelers in Hartford. He retired in 2006 when he would establish his insurance consulting business, BMF Insurance Consulting. He was actively involved with raising his five sons, coaching their little league and basketball teams. He loved golf and was a fan of the Yankees, Celtics, and Jets. In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Brian is survived by five sons, Brian Farrell, Jr. and wife, Debbie of Meriden, Sean Farrell of Hartford, Paul Farrell and wife, Lisa of West Hartford, Jo Jo Farrell and wife, Kate McMahon of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Michael Farrell and wife, Seeley of Middletown; three brothers, Dennis Farrell of Schenectady, Timothy Farrell of Cohoes, and Patrick "Louie" Farrell of Wilmington, Del.; 12 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Jordan, Olivia, Madison, Dylan, Jake, Cal, Charlotte, Phoebe, Brooks, Eli, Asa, and Rosie; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Terrence "Terry" and Michael "Mitch" Farrell. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 4 and 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood Little League, 335 Mix St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to Living in Safe Alternatives (LISA), Inc., 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4C, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Brian's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close