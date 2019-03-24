Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian M. Harbour. View Sign

Harbour, Brian M. GALLATIN, Tenn. Brian M. Harbour, age 61 of Gallatin, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Brian was born on March 5, 1958, in Troy, N.Y. to the late Robert Harbour Sr. and Eleanor Harris Harbour. He was a life-long musician, playing the guitar in several bands throughout his life, as well as a life-long entertainer, sharing laughs and jokes with friends and family. He was also a rock enthusiast and collected many beautiful rocks, keeping them all around their home. For most of his life, Brian worked for the Government in New York State Tax & Finance. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved and knew him. Besides his parents, Brian is preceded in death by brother, Robert Harbour Jr.; and half-brother, Andrew Harbour. He is survived by wife, Kathleen Harbour; children, Rachel Harbour, Clarisse Harbour, Aimee Langley and husband Dustin, Michael Carris and wife Wendy, and Maggie Thompson and husband Chase; sisters, Dale Marie Mull, and Deborah Loe; brothers, Bruce Harbour and wife Margaret, Wayne Harbour and wife Pamela, William Harbour and wife Therese; stepsister, Tanya Warren and husband Jason; and stepmother, Denia Harbour; along with nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home, with receiving of friends and family from 12 p.m. until service time.



Harbour, Brian M. GALLATIN, Tenn. Brian M. Harbour, age 61 of Gallatin, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Brian was born on March 5, 1958, in Troy, N.Y. to the late Robert Harbour Sr. and Eleanor Harris Harbour. He was a life-long musician, playing the guitar in several bands throughout his life, as well as a life-long entertainer, sharing laughs and jokes with friends and family. He was also a rock enthusiast and collected many beautiful rocks, keeping them all around their home. For most of his life, Brian worked for the Government in New York State Tax & Finance. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved and knew him. Besides his parents, Brian is preceded in death by brother, Robert Harbour Jr.; and half-brother, Andrew Harbour. He is survived by wife, Kathleen Harbour; children, Rachel Harbour, Clarisse Harbour, Aimee Langley and husband Dustin, Michael Carris and wife Wendy, and Maggie Thompson and husband Chase; sisters, Dale Marie Mull, and Deborah Loe; brothers, Bruce Harbour and wife Margaret, Wayne Harbour and wife Pamela, William Harbour and wife Therese; stepsister, Tanya Warren and husband Jason; and stepmother, Denia Harbour; along with nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home, with receiving of friends and family from 12 p.m. until service time. Funeral Home Anderson Funeral Home

202 E Main St

Gallatin , TN 37066

(615) 461-7777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close