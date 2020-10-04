1/1
Brian M. Kennedy
1973 - 2020
Kennedy, Brian M. ALBANY Brian M. Kennedy, 47, passed away suddenly Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born on January 12, 1973, in Albany, he was the son of Terrence and Mary Alice (Hourigan) Kennedy. He grew up in Colonie and was a 1993 graduate of South Colonie High School. Brian was formerly employed as a cook at the Polish Community Center and as a maintenance man at the Guilderland YMCA. His hobbies included listening to music, sports, Nascar, walking and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He leaves his loving parents, Mary Alice Kennedy and Terrence Kennedy of Alban; devoted sister Kathleen (Steven) Kessler of Niskayuna; and brother Kevin (Danielle) Kennedy of Greenville, S.C.; cherished nieces and nephews, Tori and Evan Kessler and Addison and Colin Kennedy; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services are private and burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Blessed Sacrament , 607 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany. To leave a condolence, please visit www.cannonfuneral.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
