1/1
Brian P. Farrell
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farrell, Brian P. DELMAR On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Brian P. Farrell, 24, passed away after succumbing to the opioid addiction he courageously fought for the past six years. Born in Albany on September 1, 1995, Brian was a 2013 graduate of Bethlehem High School. He was a student at H.V.C.C. and was looking forward to going back to work next month at Schools Out-Hamagrael where he had a special bond with the kids, especially the older boys who looked up to him. They probably thought he was very cool. Brian had a kind and generous heart, a great sense of humor and an unforgettable smile. As his parents, the compliment we heard most from people who met him was what a respectful young man he was. He genuinely cared about people, especially his family, who are devastated by their loss. Brian leaves behind his parents, Don and Patty Farrell; and his sister Christa Farrell (Matt). He is also survived by his beloved aunts and uncles, JoAnne and Gail Farrell, Connie and Wolfram Malzfeldt, Michael and Nancy Farrell and Frank and George Belluardo. He will be missed by his cousins, Dawn (Don) Nagel and their children, Andrew and Emerson, Jennifer (Zach) Dancil and their children, Madison and Eliana, Christine (Matt) Horan and their daughter Gretchen, Lizzie (Matt) Bauer, Alisha Belluardo and Caitlin Farrell. He was predeceased by his grandparents. Brian also leaves behind his girlfriend, Allie Wark, who he loved so much and who gave him unconditional love and support; and the person he considered his second mom Mrs. Rondah Cato and his brother by another mother, her son Leo Cato, his friend since nursery school. He will also be missed by friends too numerous to count, both locally and in Florida, California and a state he had a special connection with - Utah. Brian truly was an old soul. There is some comfort in knowing he has finally found peace. He will always be in our hearts. The family wants to express appreciation to the Bethlehem Police and Bethlehem E.M.S. Departments for their compassion and professionalism. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a celebration of Brian's life to be held immediately following at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to Maple Mountain Recovery Center, 727 E. 1100 S St., Mapleton, UT, 84664. To leave a special memory, a funny story or an online condolence, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
08:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved