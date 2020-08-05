Farrell, Brian P. DELMAR On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Brian P. Farrell, 24, passed away after succumbing to the opioid addiction he courageously fought for the past six years. Born in Albany on September 1, 1995, Brian was a 2013 graduate of Bethlehem High School. He was a student at H.V.C.C. and was looking forward to going back to work next month at Schools Out-Hamagrael where he had a special bond with the kids, especially the older boys who looked up to him. They probably thought he was very cool. Brian had a kind and generous heart, a great sense of humor and an unforgettable smile. As his parents, the compliment we heard most from people who met him was what a respectful young man he was. He genuinely cared about people, especially his family, who are devastated by their loss. Brian leaves behind his parents, Don and Patty Farrell; and his sister Christa Farrell (Matt). He is also survived by his beloved aunts and uncles, JoAnne and Gail Farrell, Connie and Wolfram Malzfeldt, Michael and Nancy Farrell and Frank and George Belluardo. He will be missed by his cousins, Dawn (Don) Nagel and their children, Andrew and Emerson, Jennifer (Zach) Dancil and their children, Madison and Eliana, Christine (Matt) Horan and their daughter Gretchen, Lizzie (Matt) Bauer, Alisha Belluardo and Caitlin Farrell. He was predeceased by his grandparents. Brian also leaves behind his girlfriend, Allie Wark, who he loved so much and who gave him unconditional love and support; and the person he considered his second mom Mrs. Rondah Cato and his brother by another mother, her son Leo Cato, his friend since nursery school. He will also be missed by friends too numerous to count, both locally and in Florida, California and a state he had a special connection with - Utah. Brian truly was an old soul. There is some comfort in knowing he has finally found peace. He will always be in our hearts. The family wants to express appreciation to the Bethlehem Police and Bethlehem E.M.S. Departments for their compassion and professionalism. Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a celebration of Brian's life to be held immediately following at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to Maple Mountain Recovery Center, 727 E. 1100 S St., Mapleton, UT, 84664. To leave a special memory, a funny story or an online condolence, please visit NewComerAlbany.com