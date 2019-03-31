Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kennedy, Brian P. "BK" CAPE CORAL, Fla. It is with great sadness that the family of Brian P. Kennedy, "BK", announce his passing on March 20, 2019, in Cape Coral. BK was born on April 16, 1958 in Cohoes, the son of John (predeceased) and Janice (Murray) Kennedy. Brian is survived by his long-time devoted love, Denise Hoey; his children, Kelly Ashby (Jason), Ed Kennedy (Rachel); Denise's children whom he helped raise and loved as his own, Patrick Hoey, Abby Hoey and James "Jimmy Boy" Hoey; grandchildren, Rowan Ashby, Sonny Ashby and Jack Kennedy; siblings, Dan Kennedy, Kathy Kennedy (Fran Wilusz), Terri (Marc) Schessel, Steven Kennedy, Stacy (Shane) Gallagher; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as countless friends. BK graduated from Cohoes High School in 1976. During his tenure at Cohoes High, the local newspaper highlighted his greatest athletic achievement, stating, "Kennedy spins a gem at Schalmont." Additionally, Brian was inducted into the Cohoes Sports Hall of Fame and was a three sport Letterman. BK went on to attend Ithaca College having been recruited to play football. After college, Brian moved back to Cohoes to raise his family and began his 35-year career working out of both the Albany and Troy locations of CDTA, where he proudly retired. Brian had a charming personality and could captivate an audience with his humorous stories. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Brian will remember him best for his beaming smile and twinkle in his eye. Brian was very passionate about children's athletics, having been a coach and manager for the local Intermediate League. He was also a loyal lifelong fan of both the N.Y. Giants and Yankees. Brian bowled eight perfect games and three 800s. He cherished spending time with his three grandchildren, family and friends. BK also enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and bowling. He was a member of the Polish American Association "PAA" and later, the Cape Coral Golf Club. A private graveside service will be held in the St. Agnes Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Brian's life at the PAA on April 13, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cohoes High School Football Booster Club, make checks payable to "Cohoes CSD": note "Cohoes Football Booster Club" (send check to Cohoes CSD, Business Office, 21 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY 12047) or the , .







