Maxwell, Brian P. COLONIE Brian P. Maxwell, age 37, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center on February 22, 2019. He was born in Schenectady, the son of Donna Maxwell and the late Grant Maxwell. Brian enjoyed playing football and lacrosse and was an avid sports fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Besides his mother, Brian is survived by his brother, Chris Rossler; four nephews; and a niece; as well as his beloved cousin Stacy. Also survived by aunts and an uncle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday, February 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. All are invited to attend his graveside service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's memory may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019