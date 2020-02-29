Quinn, Brian Patrick LATHAM Brian Patrick Quinn, 50, passed unexpectedly on February 26, 2020. He was born in Long Island on May 19, 1969. Brian grew up in Delmar and most recently resided in Latham. Brian was a creative soul and had a love for music both listening and playing. He performed at open-mic nights, playing guitar and harmonica. He was a talented artist and gifted writer. Brian has joined his parents Mike and Rose, in peace. He is survived by his two children, William and Emily and their mother, Karen; his five siblings and their spouses, Michael (Mel), Steven (Judy), Karen (John Sorady), Kevin, Maureen (Mike Sovern) and Malachy Dickey, and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. Those who wish to say their final goodbyes to Brian are welcome to attend the 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. calling hours on March 2, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the National Institute of Mental Health or the American Chronic Pain Association. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020