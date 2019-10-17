|
Curtin, Brian Robert POTTSTOWN, Pa. Brian Robert Curtin, 24 of East High Street, and formerly of Wynantskill, died on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Pottstown, Pa. Born in Albany, he was the son of Robert B. Curtin and Laura Kinson Curtin. He was raised in Wynantskill and resided the past year and a half in Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Averill Park High School and earned his associate degree in electrical construction and maintenance from Hudson Valley Community College in 2016. Brian was an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local #98 in Philadelphia and worked for All Circuits Electric in Pottstown. Brian was a loving, helpful and giving young man. He was proud of the work he was doing with the AA group he attended. Brian loved to help his uncle out by serving food to the hungry. He was quick with a hug and a joke, he wanted everyone to feel welcome and comfortable. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his sister, Colleen Michelle Curtin; his twin brother, Kevin Gerald (fiance Lauren) Curtin; his paternal grandmother, Judith Curtin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Curtin; and his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Mary Kinson. Relatives and friends may call at St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Brian Robert Curtin to the Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery, 5821 Route 80, P.O. Box 1116 Tully, NY, 13159 or Steps to Recovery, 1400 Veterans Highway, Levittown, PA, 19056. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019