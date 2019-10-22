Warner, Master Sergeant (Retired) Brian G. VOORHEESVILLE Master Sergeant (Retired) Brian G. Warner, 64 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on April 21, 1955, Brian was the son of the late Frank and Grace (Gerard) Warner. He was the devoted husband to Barbara M. (Perkins) Warner, his high school sweetheart. They were married 45 years. Loving father of Anastasia (Vincent) Alberti and Stephany (Robert) McKinley. Cherished grandfather of Layla McKinley and Juliette Alberti. Dear brother of the late Deborah Warner. Also survived by one aunt; one uncle; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian was a lifelong resident of Voorheesville and graduated from Voorheesville High School, class of 1973. Brian then went on to enlist in the United States Air Force and retired following a distinguished 20 year military career which stationed him worldwide, including England and Germany, eventually returning to Voorheesville. Brian was a member of the Voorheesville American Legion Post #1493, lifelong member of the VFW and the New Scotland Presbyterian Church. Brian enjoyed building models, deep sea fishing trips and family time. Brian was known to be able to fix anything and was once presented with a "MacGyver Award". The family wishes to thank many individuals for the compassion and care shown to Brian during this difficult time including; Dr. Kambam at NYOH, the Doctors and Staff at Albany Med, the Community Hospice, especially nurse Sue and social worker Nick. We would also like to thank Rev. Holly Cameron for her continuous prayers and support during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's memorial service at 10 a.m.Thursday, October 24, at New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY 12159. Interment with military honors is scheduled later in the day at 2 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Memorial donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019