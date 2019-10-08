Smith, Brianna Arielle COLONIE Brianna Arielle Smith, 22, lost her battle on September 23, 2019, with drugs and the human garbage that sells them. She was the cherished daughter of Letisha Frankenbeck. Also survived by her loving aunt Misty Frankenbeck; cousin/sister Arielle Tibaldi; special cousin Giovanni Hull; and grandparents, Goober Chris and G-Ma Kathie DeFelice. Loved by so many, the world will be less bright without her. No more struggles, Beautiful Girl. Services are private. Donations may be made to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019