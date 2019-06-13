Noradki, Bridget Lee USHERS Bridget Lee Noradki, 36 of Tabor Road, died in her sleep in the comfort of her home on June 9, 2019. Born in Troy on July 2, 1982, she was the daughter of Peter and Sharon Foley Noradki. A 1999 graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Bridget was currently working as store manager at the Salvation Army in Clifton Park, where she found great joy being able to help her daily customers. A natural jokester, she had a great sense of humor and enjoyed lovingly instigating others, especially her beloved boys and her dad. In the words of her boys, she had a huge heart, was a kind, generous, strong woman and amazing mom, and she always rooted for the underdog. She herself lived her life through the reflection of one of her favorite sayings - "broken crayons still color." Survivors, in addition to her father Pete and mother and best friend Sharon, include her husband Timothy VanWormer; sons, Peter, Andrew, Stephen and Jack Noradki; stepdaughter Kellyann VanWormer; brother John Noradki, his fiancee Jen who was also Bridget's "Biff," and their son Jacob; her sister Billie Jean Noradki; sister-in-law Amy VanWormer and life partner Alan Porter and their children, Tyler VanWormer and Lily Porter; brother-in-law Mike VanWormer and his children Juliet and Mikey VanWormer, countless friends and extended family. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral home service will be held following the calling hours at 7 p.m. with inurnment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1755 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 in loving memory of Bridget Lee Noradki. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019