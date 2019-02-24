BARRINGTON Bridget Mary In loving memory of Bridget Mary Barrington who went to her Heavenly home 26 years ago. There are moments in life when you wish you could bring someone down from Heaven. To spend the day with them just one more time, give them one more hug, kiss them goodbye. One more chance to say I love you. Mom, Dad, Eric, Maria, Patrick and Martin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridget Mary Barrington.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019