Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12009 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM The Parish of Mater Christi 40 Hopewell St. Albany , NY Funeral Mass 11:00 AM The Parish of Mater Christi 40 Hopewell St. Albany , NY Obituary

Mack, Bridget Theresa ALBANY Bridget T. (Theresa) Mack, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, after a brief illness. One of a family of seven children, including a beloved identical twin sister Maureen Lewis, Theresa was born in the Bronx to John McCarthy and Margaret Doherty. She called many places home, from Connecticut and New Jersey to several towns in southern, northern, and central New York. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Margaret Toscano (McCarthy), Mary Maureen (McCarthy) Lewis, John, Joseph, and Gerald McCarthy. Throughout a long-life Theresa worked various jobs, most memorably as a bus driver and supervisor for TWU Westchester Private Bus Lines. Settling in Albany, she was a faithful communicant of St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church (now the Parish of Mater Christi) and regularly hosted a monthly lunch at The Fountain for a select group of long-time parishioners. Theresa had a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother, Holy Rosary and St. Teresa. As her health permitted, she attended Our Lady Queen of Peace prayer group, and for many years held sway as a spirited volunteer at the parish food pantry. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and quilting for others. She liked a good joke and a salty story, and never gave an inch when she thought she was right (which was most of the time). Theresa also had a fondness for growing flowers and good red tomatoes. She lovingly tended a "special" pink rose bush that graced her apartment entrance for many years. She liked to eat soda bread, eggplant, pasta fagioli, and corned beef and cabbage (not all together) and is remembered for her tasty "tomato soup" cake. Thoroughly Irish. Theresa was feisty, kind, stubborn, loving and fiercely loyal to her church, her family, and her friends. She is survived by her cherished daughter, Mary McCarthy; her brother Patrick McCarthy; her caring brother-in-law Doug, several nieces and nephews, and many other dear friends near and far. She will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers who patiently helped Theresa, most recently the staff at St. Peter's Hospital 5 Brady Farrell and St. Peter's Hospice, for the tenderness and compassion they showed to her. All are welcome to attend her visitation on Friday, December 13, from 10:30-11 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parish of Mater Christi Food Pantry in Theresa's memory. Online condolences may be offered at







