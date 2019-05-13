Flynn, Bridgette M. ALBANY Bridgette M. Flynn , 89, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center with her devoted son by her side. Bridgette was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Foster) Kennedy. Bridgette was the devoted wife to the late James P. Flynn. Bridgette was a member St. Mary's Catholic Church, Albany. She was employed by Walt Disney Imagineering, Burbank, Calif. She was previously employed by the New York State Senate as a switchboard operator. Bridgette is survived by her children, James T. Flynn and a daughter, Susan Marie Zirnite of California. She is predeceased by her husband, James Patrick Flynn; and a son, Timothy Patrick Flynn. Calling hours will be held at NewComer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, Tuesday, May 14, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2019