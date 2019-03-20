DiGiulio, Brigid M. HALFMOON Brigid M. DiGiulio, age 58 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Born on November 2, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Maryanne O'Neil. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick O'Neil. Brigid spent her career in the insurance industry, working for the Hartford Insurance Co., Liberty Mutual, and as a self-employed insurance broker. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and kayaking with her husband, and tending to her garden. She loved to cook, entertain, and volunteer her time with CAPTAIN. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Alfred U. DiGiulio Jr.; daughter Jacquelyn (Shaun) Fallon; son Alfred U. DiGiulio III; sister Mary O'Neil; and her brother Daniel O'Neil. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a memorial service on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or by going to communityhospice.org/donate. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brigid M. DiGiulio.
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2019