Brigitte L. Bojarska
1928 - 2020
Bojarska, Brigitte L. CHARLTON Brigitte L. Bojarska, age 91, died peacefully on July 16, 2020, at Saratoga Center for Nursing, Ballston Spa. She was born on July 17, 1928, in GÃ¶ttingen, Germany and was the daughter of the late Hermann F. and Lilli J. FrÃ¤nkel (Fraenkel). Fleeing increasing racial discrimination by the Nazis, the family left Germany and moved to California in 1934. Brigitte stayed behind in England one year with her sister Edith to attend boarding school, and a year later moved to Stanford, Calif. to reunite with her family. Brigitte spent her remaining childhood in California, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, together with her parents, on September 30, 1941, and graduating from Palo Alto Senior High School in June 1945. Brigitte married her first husband, Howard C. Bowman, on May 24, 1947 and together they had four sons. Howard's job brought the family overseas to Bern, Switzerland; Vienna Austria; Athens, Greece; Bonn, Germany and Munich, Germany. Brigitte was awarded a PhD in philosophy from the Ludwig Maximilian's University in Munich, Germany. They divorced in 1975 and Brigitte married her second husband, Stanislaw Bojarski, in 1976. They lived in Warsaw, Poland until moving to Santa Cruz, Calif. to live with her sister and for Stanislaw to receive treatment for cancer which finally took his life. Brigitte enjoyed walking, reading, knitting, cross-stitch, and especially meeting new friends wherever she went. Brigitte is survived by her sons, Jonathon Bowman of Santa Cruz, Calif., Brand Bowman of San Jose, Calif., Mark Bowman of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Michael Bowman of Charlton, N.Y.. She is also remembered by her first husband, Howard C. Bowman. She is predeceased by her second husband, Stanislaw Bojarski. Services will be held at a later date at Light of the World Christian Church, 28 Sparrowbush Road, Latham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady Inc. at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/animalprotective Memories may also be shared at Brigitte's memorial page, Brigitte-lilli-bojarska.forevermissed.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Brigitte's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
