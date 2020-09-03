Slater, Bruce A. RENSSELAER Bruce A. Slater, 81 of East Greenbush, passed on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Ashland, N.Y., the son of the late Paul and Marjorie (Cross) Slater Sr. He was a longtime owner of Slater's Auto Body and Fender Repair on Columbia Turnpike in Schodack. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years Eileen Slater; one daughter Sandra Slater; son Stephen A. Slater Sr.; grandchildren, Stephen A Slater Jr, Joseph B. (Michelle) Slater, Taylor Slater, Dylan Slater; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Slater, Natalie Slater, Joseph R. Slater and Nolan Slater Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bruce's name to Community Hospice, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany 12208 or a charity of the donor's choice
.