1/1
Bruce A. Slater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slater, Bruce A. RENSSELAER Bruce A. Slater, 81 of East Greenbush, passed on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Ashland, N.Y., the son of the late Paul and Marjorie (Cross) Slater Sr. He was a longtime owner of Slater's Auto Body and Fender Repair on Columbia Turnpike in Schodack. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years Eileen Slater; one daughter Sandra Slater; son Stephen A. Slater Sr.; grandchildren, Stephen A Slater Jr, Joseph B. (Michelle) Slater, Taylor Slater, Dylan Slater; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Slater, Natalie Slater, Joseph R. Slater and Nolan Slater Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bruce's name to Community Hospice, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany 12208 or a charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved